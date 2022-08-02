Heck of a Morning: Should UFC book Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 next? Niko Price joins the show

Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title and champ-champ status with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 this past Saturday. Despite Nunes’ dominance, should the UFC go ahead and book the trilogy fight when both women are ready to return?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the title picture following the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event. In addition, other listener topics include the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich and Derrick Lewis fight and where Lewis goes from his second straight loss, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. getting cancelled, the commentary of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during the UFC 277 card, Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, and much more.

Also, UFC welterweight Niko Price (1:22:22) joins the show to reveal an injury he’s been dealing with for years, when he plans on returning, thoughts on cheating in MMA, and responds to Bryan Barberena’s recent callout.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

