Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Pettis on rematching Stevie Ray just weeks after shocking sub loss; Sam Alvey on one last UFC shot

PFL lightweight contender Anthony Pettis and UFC veteran Sam Alvey join the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

As he prepares for his first shot at the PFL playoffs, Pettis addresses his shocking submission loss to Stevie Ray in his final regular season matchup and how his own errors approaching that fight ultimately led to his demise. Pettis will also discuss what it’s like to get ready for the exact same opponent as he prepares to face Ray again on Friday, just weeks after their first meeting in the PFL.

Sam Alvey also joins the show to detail how the UFC offered him the chance to finish out his contract with one fight remaining despite a lackluster resume over the past few years where he’s amassed just an 0-7-1 record over his last eight fights.

Alvey reveals how the UFC gave him the chance under the assumption that he would retire afterwards, but he has other ideas. He also discusses his recent work on TikTok where he’s amassed a very loyal following with more than 130,000 people tuning in to get his thoughts on fighting and a behind the scenes look at the UFC.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

