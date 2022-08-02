Morning Report: Chael Sonnen: Hasim Rahman Jr. tried pulling ‘scumbag move’ with Jake Paul match

Hasim Rahman Jr. won’t be getting his chance to hand Jake Paul his first loss in boxing after all.

Largely considered the first “real” boxer that Paul was set to face, Rahman’s shot at fame and fortune fell through this past weekend when it was announced the bout was canceled due to weight issues on Rahman’s side. The bout was scheduled to take place at 200 pounds with every pound Rahman went over meaning he’d be forced to forfeit 25 percent of his purse, according to him.

Most Valuable Promotions have since come out stating that Rahman’s camp informed them within the week that he planned on fighting at 215 pounds and didn’t want to fight at any weight lower, resulting in his removal. The match was to take place the Saturday night in Madison Square Garden.

Thus begs the question why go through all this hassle and build-up only to plant a flag in such a fashion? For former three-time UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen, he believes fear is the ultimate factor.

“There is a lot on this, where do you want to start to unpack this?” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I begged Jake Paul, I begged Jake Paul to listen to me, he must not respect enough of what I said, he hears it though, he shared that with me. I begged him. Jake, don’t do the Tommy Fury thing. Not only does Tommy not want that fight, neither does the community of boxing, they’re setting you up.

“They’re setting you up because they, the community, are just as scared as the boys in the locker room that you’re as good as you’re saying you are. The community does not want to accept that an outsider, who did not start this as a second generation the day he came out of the womb, can be a main event and a box office draw. They just don’t want to, they’re going to talk you into Tommy Fury and the second you say yes, they’re going to start tearing you down so that your loss looks magnificent, and your victory looks small. I begged him ... he went after Tommy anyway and Tommy does what we promised, what would happen [and that’s pull out].”

Considering the conclusion to this brief saga with Rahman, it’s highly unlikely Paul will look to rebook the matchup. The question now just remains as to whether or not Paul goes back to facing more of a “celebrity” type of opponent or another MMA star.

In Paul’s first five matches as a professional boxer, he’s defeated the likes of a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player, and two former welterweight MMA champions, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

“‘Top’ Rahman Jr. tried to pull a scumbag move,” Sonnen said. “That’s on him, that’s a part of his strategy, some people aren’t going to like it, I don’t like it any time you don’t honor your deal.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I still can’t get over Seika Izawa’s performance from Sunday morning. She remains unreal.

Thanks for reading!

