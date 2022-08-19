UFC 278 final staredowns: Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards share intense faceoff; Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold have to be separated

SALT LAKE CITY — Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards were the picture of focus and intensity as they faced off for the final time at the ceremonial weigh-ins before meeting in the octagon at UFC 278.

While champion and challenger came nose-to-nose without incident, UFC president Dana White had no intention of allowing Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold to get that close to each other as that rivalry continued to boil over on Friday.

As soon as Costa stepped off the case, White put himself between the Brazilian and Rockhold as the middleweights continued jawing at each other until leaving the stage.

Watch the highlights of the main event, co-main event and more ahead of UFC 278 on Saturday night.