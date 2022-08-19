 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘He scares me’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the fifth episode of UFC 278 Embedded, the fighters answer questions from the media, Marlon Vera hangs out with Luke Rockhold, and the top fighters then attend UFC 278 press conference.

