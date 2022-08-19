UFC 278 preview show: Leon Edwards’ upset chances vs. Kamaru Usman and much more

Kamaru Usman is inching towards all-time greatness, but Leon Edwards is more than confident he’ll get redemption, and a UFC title around his waist for the first time at UFC 278.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs break down the top storylines heading into Saturday’s main event in Salt Lake City, including the stylistic differences between them since their first meeting in 2015, if Usman is, perhaps, overlooking Edwards, and how this fight may be closer than the betting odds suggest.

In addition, the panel discusses the stakes in the intriguing middleweight co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, the high-level bantamweight featured bout between José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, the ceiling of Alexandr Romanov ahead of his biggest test to date against Marcin Tybura, and more.

Catch the UFC 278 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.