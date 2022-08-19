MMA Fighting has the PFL Playoffs 3 weigh-in video where the fighters hit the scale ahead of the last semifinal matchups from the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The main event will feature two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison putting her undefeated record on the line as she takes on Martina Jindrova, who will seek to pull off a massive upset in the semifinals.

In addition to the women’s lightweights, the men’s featherweight division will also take center stage with a bad blood fight pitting Chris Wade against Brendan Loughnane while Bubba Jenkins faces Ryoji Kudo in the other semifinal matchup.

All of the fighters competing on Saturday made weight ahead of the card.

The PFL Playoffs 3 ceremonial weigh-in video is above.

Check out the full PFL Playoffs 3 weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+)

Kayla Harrison (155) vs. Martina Jindrova (154)

Chris Wade (145) vs. Brendan Loughnane (145)

Larissa Pacheco (155) vs. Olena Kolesnyk (156)

Ryoji Kudo (145) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146)

Dakota Ditcheva (126) vs. Hassna Jaber (125)

Simeon Powell (205) vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes (204)

QUALIFIERS (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on ESPN+)

Marcin Held (155) vs. Myles Price (155)

Louie Sutherland (243) vs. Abraham Bably (237)

Tayo Odunjo (169) vs. Magnus Iverson (168)

Ali Taleb (135) vs. Darius Mafi (134)

PRELIMS (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ESPN+)

Stuart Austin (246) vs. Sofiane Boukichou (239)

Omar Hussein (156) vs. Alex Chizov (155)