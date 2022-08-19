 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: UFC 278 cold open previews Kamaru Usman’s quest towards ‘historical heights’ against challenger Leon Edwards

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman is inching towards all-time greatness, while Leon Edwards looks for redemption.

The UFC 278 cold open has arrived with a voiceover from Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman that previews the second meeting between Usman and Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event.

In their first meeting in 2015, Usman earned a unanimous decision against Edwards, and while Usman looks for his sixth title defense, and the chance to tie Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in UFC history with 16 straight victories, “Rocky” gets his first title shot after a 10-fight unbeaten streak.

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa looks to create a sad ending for the former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold’s return to the octagon in three years.

The high-stakes featured bout will take place in the loaded bantamweight division as José Aldo looks to earn a title shot against the surging Merab Dvalishvili.

Check out the cold open that kicks off the UFC 278 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night.

