Paulo Costa explains why he ripped USADA at UFC 278 weigh-ins

Former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa unloaded on an unnamed official of the United States Anti-Doping Agency after making weight for his UFC 278 clash with Luke Rockhold on Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

“The guy went on my bedroom 7am, I was cutting weight, to take my blood,” Costa said after hitting 185.5 pounds on the scale. “F*** USADA.”

The Brazilian fighter have dealt with issues ahead of his most recent UFC bouts, having trouble sleeping before a loss to champion Israel Adesanya in Abu Dhabi and coming in overweight for his main event bout with Marvin Vettori, ultimately moving the five-round contest to light heavyweight.

Costa elaborated on the situation on his social media moments after the official weigh-ins in Salt Lake City.

“F*** the boss on USADA who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out,” he wrote. “I was cutting weight, very dehydrated, and they wants took my blood! F*** those guys! I never been caught by USADA test, I don’t need this f*** sh*t.”