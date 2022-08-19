UFC 278 weigh-in results: Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards on the mark

The main event of Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event is officially a go.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the second time in the headliner of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City — this time, with the welterweight championship on the line.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins, Usman and Edwards were the first two fighters on the scale and both weighed in successfully at 170 pounds.

In the co-main event, one-time title challenger Paulo Costa fulfilled the promise he made at the UFC 278 media day and hit the mark at 185.5 pounds. His opponent, former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold, also made weight for his first fight in three years at 185.5 pounds.

Things got a little dramatic for José Aldo as he weighed in at 136.5 pounds on his first attempt, but when the box arrived, Aldo made 136, as did his opponent Merab Dvalishvili.

The remaining 18 fighters set to compete at this weekend’s PPV event also successfully made weight.

Check out full UFC 278 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170)

Luke Rockhold (185.5) vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Wu Yanan (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (135.5)

Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Harry Hunsucker (204.5)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs. Alexandr Romanov (239.5)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Sean Woodson (146) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Aoriqileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)