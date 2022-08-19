Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young scrapped from UFC 278

UFC 278 has lost a fight prior to the official weigh-ins starting in Salt Lake City.

Miranda Maverick announced that her bout on Saturday’s card has been cancelled after her opponent Shanna Young was hospitalized.

“Welp…fight is off guys,” Maverick wrote. “Shanna Young is in the hospital from illness (assuming from weight cut) and I wish her a full and fast recovery. We were ready, super prepared, and improved so much for this camp. I made weight already (within a pound to float off by morning).

“I’m hoping to still watch some really good fights on Saturday and get back in the cage as soon as possible. Thank you for the support and thank you to my team who has invested in me and the people who came out for this fight.”

Additional sources confirmed to MMA Fighting that Young was cutting weight when she started experiencing symptoms that ultimately forced her to be taken to a local hospital for treatment, which in turn led to the fight cancellation.

It’s unfortunate news for the fighters as both Young and Maverick were looking to build off recent wins.

Maverick had dispatched Sabina Mazo by submission in March while Young put on an impressive showing with a TKO victory against Gina Mazany back in April in her return to flyweight.

Now it appears Young will have to rest and recover after she was hospitalized on Friday morning with her fight against Maverick now cancelled.

UFC 278 will now move forward with 12 total fights with a new bout order expected after Maverick and Young were pulled from the preliminary card.