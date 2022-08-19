UFC 278 weigh-in video

At the UFC 278 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Salt Lake City will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting has live video of the proceeding that can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards can weight no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa are capped at 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight bout.
The UFC 278 official weigh-ins began at 11 a.m. ET, while the ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 6 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa
Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin
