UFC 278 weigh-in video

At the UFC 278 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Salt Lake City will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting has live video of the proceeding that can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards can weight no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa are capped at 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight bout.

The UFC 278 official weigh-ins began at 11 a.m. ET, while the ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Da Silva