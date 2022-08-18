Paulo Costa scares Dana White, tells Luke Rockhold ‘be cool’ at UFC 278 press conference staredowns

SALT LAKE CITY - “You scared me.”

UFC President Dana White was on high alert after Paulo Costa leaped forward into a staredown with his UFC 278 co-headliner Luke Rockhold after a press conference of back-and-forth insults.

But for all the animosity on display, Costa urged a seething Rockhold to “be cool” as they faced off following the press conference for Saturday’s pay-per-view at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Still, as the middleweights faced off for camera, White kept his arms on each – just in case.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards took a few playful shots at each other. When it came time to face off, they were intense and respectful for their second-to-last interaction before fight night on Saturday.

Watch the UFC 278 headliners face off in the video above, and for the full video of UFC 278 press conference staredowns, check out the video below.