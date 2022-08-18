With Vinc Pichel out, Joaquim Silva returns to face Jesse Ronson at Oct. 1 UFC event

Jesse Ronson will still compete at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that due to an undisclosed injury to Vinc Pichel, Ronson will now face Joaquim Silva at the UFC’s event on Oct. 1, which is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Silva returns for the first time in 16 months as he looks to snap a two-fight skid. “Netto BJJ” returned from a nearly two-year layoff and was stopped by Ricky Glenn in 37 seconds at UFC Vegas 29 in June 2021. The 33-year-old is in search of his first win since stopping Jared Gordon in December 2018.

In his second promotional stint, Ronson is seeking his first official octagon win. “The Body Snatcher” returned to the UFC in July 2020 and earned a submission win over Nicolas Dalby at UFC on ESPN 14, but the result was overturned to a no contest after he tested positive for a banned substance and subsequently was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for 20 months. In his first bout post-suspension, the 36-year-old was submitted by Rafa Garcia at April’s UFC Vegas 51 event.

The UFC’s Oct. 1 event is headlined by a strawweight matchup between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.