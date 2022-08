Mike Perry and Michael “Venom” Page threw a few verbal jabs at each other on Wednesday during The MMA Hour. On Thursday in London, the two threw a few more at the press conference for BKFC 27, and afterward, they went nose-to-nose for the first time.

Perry had a little bit of fun with Page, the odds-on favorite to win Saturday night at OVO Wembley Arena. Check out the full video of their staredown above.