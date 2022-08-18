UFC releases former GLORY champion Cedric Doumbe, who claims he’ll return to promotion

Former two-time GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe is no longer a UFC fighter.

Doumbe, who holds a MMA record of 2-0, was pulled from UFC's first-ever card in Paris after the local commission reportedly decided he didn't have enough experience to fight on the Sept. 3 card opposite Darian Weeks. As a result, the promotion ultimately decided to end his contract, multiple people knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting. The people asked for anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

Doumbe disputed his release after the algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch said he’d been removed from the roster. In an interview with French-language website Boxemag.com, he said he is still under contract but needs to be cleared by regulators to compete.

“I signed the contract – they didn’t cut me off, I just have to do my papers, my license etc. with the federation,” said Doumbe, referring to French Boxing Federation that oversees MMA in France. “That’s why, as long as I haven’t done my license, I can’t fight in France. And afterward, when it is announced in the country in question, I will also have to do the paperwork for the country in question.”

The 30-year-old fighter made his transition to MMA after building an impressive 75-7-1 record in kickboxing with 45 knockouts wins, defending the GLORY welterweight title three times before walking away from the sport. Doumbe won both his MMA bouts by knockout. Weeks, his original UFC Paris opponent, was 5-2 as a professional.

UFC Paris takes place at the Accor Arena and air live on ESPN+, with local star Ciryl Gane facing Tai Tuivasa in a five-round heavyweight main event. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker co-headlines the card in a highly anticipated clash with Marvin Vettori.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.