Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Luke Rockhold’s explosive UFC 278 media day

Former UFC and Strikeforce champ Luke Rockhold did not mince words at his UFC 278 media day on Wednesday ahead of his matchup with Paulo Costa on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Rockhold’s media scrum where he opened up about his thoughts on the UFC’s business practices, and confronted a reporter for how he handled an interview with teammate Marlon Vera. In addition, listener questions include Rockhold’s title hopes with a win on Saturday, Kamaru Usman’s mindset heading into his title fight with Leon Edwards and where Usman would go with a win, Costa’s pending free agency, José Aldo’s fight with Merab Dvalishvili, Miranda Maverick’s ceiling, Sean O’Malley’s chances against Petr Yan at UFC 280, and more.

