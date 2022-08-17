Jared Gordon details taking down baseball bat-wielding maniac in viral video

Jared Gordon recently shared a video on his social media that showed him, and other family members, taking down an individual that pulled out a baseball bat on them.

Gordon is set to return to the octagon on Saturday at UFC 278 and faces Leonardo Santos in a lightweight bout, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

“Flash” revealed that the video was from an incident that took place in 2019, but he felt compelled to share it.

“The video was old, I just re-posted it because that’s what the public wants to see,” Gordon told members of the media at the UFC 278 media day. “They don’t really care about inspirational stuff, they just want to see blood, and violence, sex and stuff. Every now and then I’ll throw something ridiculous up.

“But I was in Chicago on vacation with my family — my parents, my cousin and her husband — and there was a pull-through ATM machine and there was a guy in his car, and on his bumper sticker it said, ‘I love crack whores.’ So [I laughed], got my phone out, start filming, and I’m noticing that he’s climbing through to the passenger side to get out of the car because the ATM is in the way of his door. I’m like, ‘What the f*** is this guy doing?’”

Gordon looks to get back on track after having his three-fight winning streak snapped by Grant Dawson via submission at UFC Vegas 53 in April. Prior to that, the 33-year-old earned decision wins over Joe Solecki, Danny Chavez and Chris Fishgold.

While he’s entering the octagon coming off of a loss, the incident that happened in the video could’ve been a lot worse.

“We’re in Chicago and I’m like, ‘Is he going to pull out an AK-47 or something?’ But he pulls out a bat,” Gordon explained. “Now I’m like, ‘I’m going to kill this guy.’ I got really upset very fast because he starts walking toward me, and I’m with my parents who are in their 60s, and I grab him like, ‘What are you [doing]?’ He’s like, ‘You’re filming my license plate,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, you know what’s on your bumper sticker, unless this isn’t your car and you never looked at it. You haven’t gotten any attention with this bumper sticker before?’

“My cousin’s husband grabbed him, we took him down, I stepped on his neck, ripped the bat of his hands and that was that.”

In the aftermath, the individual who grabbed the baseball bat’s first request was a bit shocking to Gordon, as he explained his ability to harness his anger in a tough situation.

“He was like, ‘Can I have my bat back?’ I was like, ‘Are you f****** joking me? No, [you can’t],’” Gordon said. “Then he just went on his way. I don’t know how I didn’t pound his face in. I feel like it’s because my parents were there, but I’ve seen my parents fight in the street before, so it’s not like it wouldn’t be anything new for us, but somehow I was able to restrain myself — [there would be] blood, then you’ve got to call the cops, so I just let it go.”