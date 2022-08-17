Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘Bringing back that animalistic behavior, that’s when that beauty comes out’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Aug 17, 2022, 3:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 3 In the third episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Kamaru Usman arrives in Salt Lake City, Leon Edwards goes grocery shopping, Luke Rockhold hits the spa, Paulo Costa makes his final preparations and more. Get the latest gear UFC 278 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards Event T-Shirt Kamaru Usman 'Nigerian Nightmare' T-Shirt Leon 'Rocky' Edwards Lion T-Shirt UFC Paddy Pimblett Liverpool T-Shirt UFC Ulti-Man Beach Towel Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Panini Select UFC Trading Card Blaster More From MMA Fighting Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev unsure of title shot if he and Kamaru Usman win next fights: ‘The guy’s scared of me’ Dana White believes Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation ‘not good,’ but ‘he can do whatever the hell he wants to do’ Jose Aldo: T.J. Dillashaw’s feats in question after EPO suspension Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October Loading comments...
