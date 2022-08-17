 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘Bringing back that animalistic behavior, that’s when that beauty comes out’

In the third episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Kamaru Usman arrives in Salt Lake City, Leon Edwards goes grocery shopping, Luke Rockhold hits the spa, Paulo Costa makes his final preparations and more.

