UFC 278 commentary team set: Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik in Salt Lake City

The trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier will be on commentary for the UFC’s August pay-per-view event.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that the three-man team will be on the call for Saturday’s UFC event, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

It will be Rogan’s third time in the booth since July, as he joined Anik and Cormier for both UFC 276 and UFC 277.

In addition, Megan Olivi serves as the roving reporter throughout the event, which will have early prelims on ESPN+, and the preliminary card airing on both ABC and ESPN.

UFC 278 is headlined by a welterweight championship matchup between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. In the middleweight co-main event, former champion Luke Rockhold returns to the action for the first time in over three years as he faces one-time title challenger Paulo Costa.