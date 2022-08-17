The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold, MVP and Mike Perry, Rory MacDonald, Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane, Tom Aspinall, and Aaron Jeffery

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A new fighter gets immortalized on The MMA Hour wall.

1:05 p.m. PFL featherweights Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane discuss their running feud and upcoming clash at PFL Playoffs 3.

1:30 p.m.: Tom Aspinall discusses his recent knee surgery and possible return.

2 p.m.: Rory MacDonald will reflect on his recent retirement decision and favorite moments.

2:30 p.m.: Bellator star Michael Page and Mike Perry discuss their upcoming main event clash at BKFC 27 on Saturday.

3 p.m.: Aaron Jeffery will discuss his big win at Bellator 284 and what’s next.

3:15 p.m.: GC and Helwani discuss their upcoming bets for a busy combat sports weekend and pick their parlay.

4:15 p.m.: Luke Rockhold opens up about his long-awaited return at UFC 278 on Saturday night.

4:40 p.m.: Ariel Helwani will answer your questions during his weekly On the Nose segment.