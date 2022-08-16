 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DWCS Season 6, Week 4 video: Nazim Sadykhov knocks Ahmad Hassanzada unconscious with brutal right hand

By Mike Heck
/ new
Dana White’s Contender Series: Sadykhov v Hassanzada Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It appears Nazim Sadykhov’s next professional MMA appearance will take place in the UFC’s octagon after delivering a brutal knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night.

Sadykhov, a Serra-Longo standout, took on Ahmad Hassanzada in the opening bout at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. After a fast start that saw him bust open Hassanzada with some nasty ground and pound, Sadykhov had plenty of momentum and energy heading into the third round where he delivered a ferocious combination that left Hassanzada unconscious.

Check out the video of the impressive finish below:

Sadykhov has now finished his last four opponents and has won seven straight overall after losing his pro debut in November 2018. The 28-year-old entered the DWCS opportunity after a trio of stoppage wins for Fury FC.

Hassanzada’s four-fight win streak came to an end, which included a victory in LFA in his prior outing at LFA 124 in February.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting