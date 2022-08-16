DWCS Season 6, Week 4 video: Nazim Sadykhov knocks Ahmad Hassanzada unconscious with brutal right hand

It appears Nazim Sadykhov’s next professional MMA appearance will take place in the UFC’s octagon after delivering a brutal knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night.

Sadykhov, a Serra-Longo standout, took on Ahmad Hassanzada in the opening bout at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. After a fast start that saw him bust open Hassanzada with some nasty ground and pound, Sadykhov had plenty of momentum and energy heading into the third round where he delivered a ferocious combination that left Hassanzada unconscious.

Check out the video of the impressive finish below:

Nazim Sadykhov went to the body, then the head for the brutal KO #DWCS



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8dI0hu3bq0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 17, 2022

Sadykhov has now finished his last four opponents and has won seven straight overall after losing his pro debut in November 2018. The 28-year-old entered the DWCS opportunity after a trio of stoppage wins for Fury FC.

Hassanzada’s four-fight win streak came to an end, which included a victory in LFA in his prior outing at LFA 124 in February.