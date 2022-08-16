 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Hungry King Kong wakes up in the cage’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the second episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Leon Edwards heads to Topgolf, Kamaru Usman and Alexander Romanov train, Jose Aldo and Paulo Costa arrive, Luke Rockhold shows off his crib, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting