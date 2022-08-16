Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Hungry King Kong wakes up in the cage’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Aug 16, 2022, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the second episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Leon Edwards heads to Topgolf, Kamaru Usman and Alexander Romanov train, Jose Aldo and Paulo Costa arrive, Luke Rockhold shows off his crib, and more. Get the latest gear UFC 277 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 277 Pena vs. Nunes Event T-Shirt TUF 30 Pena Official Team Coaches Jersey TUF 30 Nunes Official Team Coaches Jersey UFC Paddy Pimblett Liverpool T-Shirt UFC Ulti-Man Beach Towel Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Panini Select UFC Trading Card Blaster More From MMA Fighting Marlon Vera ‘1000 percent’ respects Dominick Cruz, but stands by comments on his style: ‘I wasn’t talking s***’ Coach: Jon Jones can beat Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic: ‘There’s nobody like Jon Jones at heavyweight’ Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss Shane Burgos announces move to PFL Morning Report: Luke Rockhold believes a win at UFC 278 will earn him a title shot: ‘I’m not going to do anything else’ Morning Report: Kamaru Usman explains wanting 205-pound title: ‘I want to be respected’ Loading comments...
