Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October

Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at the upcoming BKFC London card scheduled on Aug. 20.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that VanZant’s bout against Charisa Sigala has been pulled from the event with plans to reschedule the fight at a later date. News of the change was first reported by My MMA News.

At this time, there’s been no word why the change was made.

The sudden switch comes as VanZant was just days away from competing in her third fight for the bare-knuckle promotion after inking a lucrative deal with BKFC following her exit from the UFC.

Thus far, VanZant has posted an 0-2 record with close fights against both Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich in her two bare-knuckle fights.

The upcoming bout against Sigala serves as the last fight on her current contract with BKFC, although VanZant told MMA Fighting that she would hope to stay with the promotion for the future.

“I never thought I would sign with BKFC,” VanZant said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Bare knuckle boxing, I never even knew they were on the table so I don’t know what’s going to come up and out of the woodwork while I’m a free agent again.

“I don’t see this being my last bare-knuckle boxing match. I love fighting for them. I like BKFC a lot. I think I want to continue having a future with them forever. I really don’t see this being my last one.”

Unfortunately, VanZant will now have to wait until a later date to compete again after her last fight took place back in July 2021.

The BKFC London card moves forward with the main event still intact as Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page crosses over for his first bare-knuckle fight against UFC veteran Mike Perry. The card airs live on the BKFC app as well as FITE TV on Saturday.

UPDATE: MMA Fighting has confirmed that VanZant and Sigala will now meet at an event on Oct. 15 in Denver.