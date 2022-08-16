MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fourth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, Thomas Paull will look to hand Esteban Ribovics his first pro loss in a lightweight contest.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 4 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Thomas Paull vs. Esteban Ribovics

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Ivan Valenzuela

Jack Cartwright vs. Jose Johnson

Hailey Cowan def. Claudia Leite via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nazim Sadykhov def. Ahmad Hassanzada via KO (overhand right) - Round 3, 1:59 | Watch Finish