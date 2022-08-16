Heck of a Morning: What happens if Leon Edwards upsets Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City. Does the champion or challenger have more pressure heading into the championship bout?

On an all-new, super-sized edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck fields questions about the fight and what is at stake for both guys, plus, listeners state their case as to why they feel Edwards can dethrone Usman this weekend, and what could happen to the division if he does. In addition, questions include the co-main event between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa, what a win would do for Rockhold, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 281, thoughts about Marlon Vera vs. Henry Cejudo, if a Jose Aldo win gets him a title shot, Shane Burgos signing with the PFL and if that could change the fighter pay discussion in the UFC, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

