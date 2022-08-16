Karol Rosa, Lina Lansberg set to meet at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

UFC bantamweights Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg will battle inside the octagon on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, the company announced Tuesday. UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena and air live on pay-per-view.

Rosa (15-4) will attempt to get back to the winning column after suffering her first defeat as a UFC fighter, a decision setback to Sara McMann this past March that snapped a four-fight octagon streak over the likes of Bethe Correia and Joselyne Edwards.

Landberg (10-6), who lost to McMann in her return fight from a 27-month hiatus, will travel to the seventh different country to compete since joining the UFC. In her previous bouts, “Elbow Queen” fought in Denmark, Sweden, England, Poland, Brazil and United States to rack up a 4-5 UFC record.

UFC 280 will be headlined by two championship bouts, Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap, and Aljamain Sterling defending the 135-pound throne opposite T.J. Dillashaw.