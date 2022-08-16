Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show.

With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.

Edwards also details his expectations that a win over Usman will almost certainly lead to a trilogy and he addresses a longstanding feud with Jorge Masvidal.

As for VanZant, she discusses her upcoming fight at BKFC London while also addressing her future with the final bout on her contract with the bare-knuckle outfit coming on Saturday.

VanZant also faces down the critics of her career as she continues to earn significant income outside the sport yet remains steadfast in her decision to continue fighting.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.