UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension

Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera.

At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.

All fighters on the 13-bout card received a mandatory seven-day suspension, as did Vera. Fifteen received medical suspensions above the minimum for a variety of potential injuries.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC San Diego:

Marlon Vera: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dominick Cruz: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to nose; and 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose and throat doctor for possible nose injury.

Nate Landwehr: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye.

David Onama: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye.

Yazmin Jauregui: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

Iasmin Lucindo: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to right cheek.

Azamat Murzakanov: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Devin Clark: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible right foot injury.

Priscila Cachoeira: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ariane Lipski: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Gerald Meerschaert: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Bruno Silva: mandatory seven-day suspension; 30 days with 21 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

Angela Hill: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Lupita Godinez: mandatory seven-day suspension; 180 days or until cleared by chest X-ray for possible injury to chest.

Martin Buday: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Lukasz Brzeski: mandatory seven-day suspension; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to right eye.

Nina Nunes: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cynthia Calvillo: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by CT of orbital or ophthalmologist clearance for possible injury to left eye.

Gabriel Benitez: mandatory seven-day suspension; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left ankle injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left elbow injury.

Charlie Ontiveros: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible injury to right little toe.

Tyson Nam: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ode Osbourne: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Josh Quinlan: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jason Witt: mandatory seven-day suspension; 60 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

Youssef Zalal: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Da’Mon Blackshear: mandatory seven-day suspension.