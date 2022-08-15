UFC San Diego fight night weights: Tyson Nam biggest gainer, CSAC to recommend move up

Several fighters at UFC San Diego gained more than 10 percent of their body weight between official weigh-ins and fight night, the California State Athletic Commission determined. But only one will receive a recommendation to move up.

Tyson Nam gained 16 percent of his body weight in the 24 hours before his fight, competing at 146.2 pounds, or 20.2 pounds heavier than the 126-pound park for his non-title flyweight bout against Ode Osbourne, according to fight-night weights released by the CSAC and obtained by MMA Fighting.

As a result, the commission will request Nam move up a weight class to bantamweight, CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster told MMA Fighting. But the UFC veteran can also continue to compete at flyweight if he can get a doctor to certify he can safely compete in the lower division. Nam earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his incredible knockout of Ode Osbourne this past Saturday’s preliminary card at Pechang Arena in San Diego.

Several other UFC San Diego fighters gained in excess of the 10 percent cutoff recommended by the CSAC as a part of a 10-point plan enacted in 2017 to prevent extreme weight-cutting in MMA. Headliners Marlon Vera (12 percent) and Dominick Cruz (14 percent) were among those who exceeded the limit. They will receive letters notifying them of the overage, but will not be ordered to move. Foster said the overall numbers reflected a large improvement from previous events.

In total 8 of 13 fights, or 61 percent, were within the weight gain limits recommended by the California commission.

Here is the full list of fight-night weights provided by the CSAC for UFC San Diego:

MAIN CARD:

Marlon Vera (135.5 to 151.8 pounds = 12 percent) vs. Dominick Cruz (135 pounds to 154 pounds = 14 percent)

Nate Landwehr (145 pounds to 161.4 pounds = 11 percent) vs. David Onama (145 pounds to 160.2 pounds = 10 percent)

Yazmin Jauregui (115 pounds to 130.4 pounds = 14 percent) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115 pounds to 131.4 pounds = 13 percent)

Azamat Murzakanov (205 pounds to 219.4 pounds = 8 percent) vs. Devin Clark (205 pounds to 220.4 pounds = 8 percent)

Priscila Cachoeira (135 pounds to 147.4 pounds = 9 percent) vs. Ariane Lipski (Ariane Lipski 135 pounds to 142.2 pounds = 5 percent)

Gerald Meerschaert (185 pounds to 203.4 pounds = 10 percent) vs. Bruno Silva (185 pounds to 199.8 pounds = 7 percent)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Angela Hill (120 pounds to 126.8 pounds = 6 percent) vs. Lupita Godinez (120 pounds to 130 pounds = 9 percent)

Martin Buday (266 pounds to 290.4 pounds = 9 percent) def. Lukasz Brzeski (236.5 pounds to 240 pounds = 1 percent)

Nina Nunes (125 pounds to 130.2 pounds = 4 percent) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (125 pounds to 136.4 pounds = 9 percent)

Gabriel Benitez (155 pounds to 170.2 pounds = 10 percent) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155 pounds to 165.4 pounds = 7 percent)

Tyson Nam (126 pounds to 146.2 pounds = 16 percent) vs. Ode Osbourne (125 pounds to 138.6 pounds = 11 percent)

Josh Quinlan (175 pounds to 185 pounds = 6 percent) vs. Jason Witt (179.5 pounds to 191 pounds = 6 percent)

Youssef Zalal (135.5 pounds to 154.6 pounds = 14 percent) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (136 pounds to 152.4 pounds = 12 percent)