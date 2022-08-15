Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jingnan 3 for strawweight title set to headline ONE on Prime Video 2 card

Angela Lee will take another stab at becoming a two-division champion when she faces strawweight queen Xiong Jingnan for the third time in the main event of the second ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.

ONE officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday with the card taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore but the event will air live in the United States with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Lee and Xiong have split a pair of fights thus far in their rivalry after meeting at both strawweight and atomweight in the past.

The first fight ended with Xiong scoring a fifth-round TKO after she connected with a devastating body kick that stopped Lee as the Chinese-born fighter defended her belt in impressive fashion.

The win earned Xiong the opportunity to become a two-division champion as she dropped down to atomweight, but this time, Lee got her revenge with a fifth-round rear naked choke submission to successfully defend her title.

Now Lee and Xiong will meet for the third time in a rubber match with the strawweight belt going up for grabs once again.

Xiong hasn’t tasted defeat since falling to Lee in 2019 with three consecutive wins in a row while building her strawweight title defense streak to six overall. Meanwhile, Lee is coming off an impressive finish over Stamp Fairtex in March that served as her first fight back after giving birth to her baby in 2021.

Lee vs. Xiong 3 will headline the second ONE card on Amazon Prime Video after the promotion inked a longterm deal with the streaming service with several primetime cards planned with hopes to eventually bring an event to the United States as well.