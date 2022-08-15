Shane Burgos announces move to PFL

Shane Burgos has chosen to sign with the PFL.

The featherweight free agent announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that he is parting ways with the UFC to join the PFL roster, a month after making his most recent octagon appearance. Burgos (15-3) won a unanimous decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in what was the final fight of his UFC contract.

“That was the last fight of my deal,” Burgos said. “I said after the fight that I wanted to test free agency, test the waters. I know what I am worth, I wanted to see what everyone else thought I was worth. So I went out there, I tested the free agency market and I’m excited to announce that I’m signing with the PFL.

“It was not an easy decision. It was an offer I couldn’t turn it up. I’ve got two daughters, I’ve got to go back home, I’ve got to look at them in the face when it’s all said and done in this sport. With this deal I feel like that will secure that. Not taking anything away from my UFC career. Eleven fights in the UFC, that was a dream when I was 14 years old. I saw it for the first time on TV when I was 12 and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ When I was 14 I made the decision, I started training at 15, and the UFC gave me the platform to be able to be in this position right now and then secure the deal that I just secured with the PFL. [Sean Shelby, Dana White, Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard], all the guys at the UFC, I can’t thank you guys enough.”

The 31-year-old New Yorker exits the UFC on a two-fight win streak, with consecutive decision victories against Jourdain and Billy Quarantillo. Burgos went 8-3 inside the octagon and also holds notable wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Cub Swanson.

According to Burgos, the UFC was unable to match the PFL’s offer.

“They couldn’t,” Burgos said. “It was that good of a deal.”

“It was just PFL,” he added. “Last time [I negotiated with the PFL] it was relatively close, that’s why I was like, ‘It’s not that big of a difference.’ It was a bigger difference [this time]. It was a six-figure difference back then what I was going to get paid from the PFL and I turned that down to stay with the UFC. Now, it’s obviously bigger than that.”

Burgos expects to debut in November or December in a non-tournament bout before competing in the league’s regular season in 2023 with the goal of winning the PFL championship and a $1 million prize. His initial plan is to fight at featherweight in 2023, and then at lightweight the following season. He also said the PFL will allow him to commentate for the league in the future.

On top of the opportunities being presented to him, Burgos revealed that expects his financial compensation to be well into the seven-figure range after his first season with the league.

“When it’s all said and done after the first season — obviously, I plan on winning — I’ll be a multi-millionaire,” Burgos said.

Asked how many UFC fight salaries it would take to match what he’ll make for one PFL fight, Burgos answered, “Multiple.”