The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.

2 p.m.: Bo Nickal joins us to talk about his big win at Dana White’s Contender Series and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson joins us in studio to talk about his rematch with Adriano Moraes at ONE Prime Video 1.

3:30 p.m.: Nate Landwehr talks about his “Fight of the Year” contender at UFC San Diego.

4 p.m.: Marlon Vera returns to reflect on his knockout win over Dominick Cruz and his future in the UFC bantamweight division.

5 p.m.: Best best for UFC 278 and PFL Playoffs 3.

