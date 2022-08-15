 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.

2 p.m.: Bo Nickal joins us to talk about his big win at Dana White’s Contender Series and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson joins us in studio to talk about his rematch with Adriano Moraes at ONE Prime Video 1.

3:30 p.m.: Nate Landwehr talks about his “Fight of the Year” contender at UFC San Diego.

4 p.m.: Marlon Vera returns to reflect on his knockout win over Dominick Cruz and his future in the UFC bantamweight division.

5 p.m.: Best best for UFC 278 and PFL Playoffs 3.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

