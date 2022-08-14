UFC San Diego post-fight show: What’s next for Marlon Vera after monster KO of Dominick Cruz?

Marlon Vera picked a great time to earn the biggest win of his career, and he did so in ferocious fashion on Saturday night against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Vera’s main event finish of Cruz at UFC San Diego and whether or not that could lead to a title shot for “Chito” in his next fight. In addition, they discuss where Cruz could go following the tough loss, the insane co-main event between Nate Landwehr and David Onama, the fantastic strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, Nina Nunes announcing her retirement following her victory over Cynthia Calvillo, and more.

Watch the UFC San Diego post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.