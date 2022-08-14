 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nina Nunes explains UFC retirement, hopes for second daughter with Amanda Nunes

By MMA Fighting Newswire
SAN DIEGO — Nina Nunes explains her decision to retire after her win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC San Diego and her goals for the future with wife Amanda Nunes.

