Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa full fight video highlights from the main event of Saturday’s Lopez vs. Campa event, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing and other outlets.

Lopez vs. Campa took place August 13 at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1) took on Pedro Campa (34-2-1) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Lopez vs. Campa, check out the live blog by Bad Left Hook.

Round 1: Lopez comes out with a double jab that doesn’t land. Lopez sticks a jab to the body. Right hook partially lands for Lopez. Jab lands for Lopez back down to the body. Left hand lands clean to the face of Campas. Campas throws a few ineffective punches. Jab lands clean for Lopez. Counter right and a left hook lands for Lopez. Lopez 10-9.

Round 2: Lopez jabs to the body. Campas comes forward and walks into a hook from Lopez. Both fighters trade jabs. Counter shots land for Lopez off the ropes. Now Campas lands a right hand but takes a couple in return. Jab lands clean for Lopez. Now Campas fires off a combination and makes solid contact. Uppercut lands for Lopez. Campas comes right back after him and tries a hook. Campas stalks but can’t land much of significance. Lopez 10-9, 20-18.

Round 3: Lopez jabs to the body to start the round. Campas stalks forward and Lopez tries to meet him with a few jabs. Right hand lands over the top for Campas. Lopez leads with a left hook, then adds in a right hand. Right hand lands over th etop as Campas momentarily staggers. Right hand lands for Lopez. Campas throws and Lopez smothers the punches. Campas lands a couple as Lopez pulls back in a straight line. Right hand lead lands for Lopez, then a body shot followed by a short right to the head. Lopez showboats in the corner. Lopez 10-9, 30-27.

Round 4: Lopez lands a jab to the body. Left hook lands for Lopez this time but Campas walks through it and continues to come forward. Uppercut from Lopez just misses. Jab to the body comes from Lopez. Right hand lands for Campas. Now Campas lands a couple more and Lopez smiles at him. Left to the body lands for Lopez. Now Lopez sticks a sharp jab up top. Lopez lands a combination of punches down the stretch. Lopez 10-9, 40-36.

Round 5: Right hand lands to the body for Lopez this time to start the round. Lopez jabs and circles the outside of the ring. Counter right lands well for Lopez. Right hand lands for Lopez. Campas throws a bunch of punches but barely lands any of them. Jab lands clean for Lopez. Campas throws a flurry but Lopez lands a couple of hard counters. Lopez 10-9, 50-45.

Round 6: Both fighters trade jabs to start the round. Campas misses on a hook upstairs. Both fighters trade hooks. Lopez tries a right hand and then grabs hold immediately afterwards. Jab lands to the the body and then to the head for Lopez. Right hook from Lopez makes contact up top. Jab lands clean for Lopez, then a left uppercut counter. Lopez ducks a combination from Campas. Campas left eye is closing. Lopez 10-9, 60-54.

Round 7: Campas stalking and Lopez looking to line him up with a counter and does, dropping Campas with a left! Campas gets up and Lopez tags him with a left, now a right hook. Lopez turns southpaw for a moment and now goes back to orthodox and lands another left hands to the face. Lopez does his best Emanuel Augustus impression and then walks to Campas and blasts him with a number of power shots until the referee steps in to stop the fight. Lopez TKO-7.