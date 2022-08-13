UFC San Diego salaries: Marlon Vera earns $300,000 for highlight-reel KO of Dominick Cruz

Marlon Vera cashed a $300,000 purse for the biggest win of his UFC career.

“Chito” scored one of the most brutal highlights of 2022 with his head-kick knockout of Cruz midway through the fourth round of UFC San Diego’s main event.

A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz earned $175,000 in the losing effort.

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Saturday in the aftermath of UFC San Diego, which took place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

The headliners were among five fighters who earned six-figure paydays at UFC San Diego, joining the likes of Angela Hill ($190,000), Gerald Meerschaert ($146,000), and Gabriel Benitez ($100,000).

A complete list of the UFC San Diego salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, discretionary bonuses, and other forms of income are not publicly disclosed.