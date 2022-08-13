UFC San Diego salaries: Marlon Vera earns $300,000 for highlight-reel KO of Dominick Cruz

Marlon Vera cashed a $300,000 purse for the biggest win of his UFC career.
“Chito” scored one of the most brutal highlights of 2022 with his head-kick knockout of Cruz midway through the fourth round of UFC San Diego’s main event.
A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz earned $175,000 in the losing effort.
The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Saturday in the aftermath of UFC San Diego, which took place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
The headliners were among five fighters who earned six-figure paydays at UFC San Diego, joining the likes of Angela Hill ($190,000), Gerald Meerschaert ($146,000), and Gabriel Benitez ($100,000).
A complete list of the UFC San Diego salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, discretionary bonuses, and other forms of income are not publicly disclosed.
- Marlon Vera: $300,000 (includes $150,000)
- Dominick Cruz: $175,000
- Nate Landwehr: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)
- David Onama: $24,000
- Yazmin Jauregui: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
- Iasmin Lucindo: $12,000
- Azamat Murzakanov: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
- Devin Clark: $75,000
- Priscila Cachoeira: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
- Ariane Lipski: $40,000
- Gerald Meerschaert: $146,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus)
- Bruno Silva: $40,000
- Angela Hill: $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)
- Lupita Godinez: $45,000
- Martin Buday: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
- Lukasz Brzeski: $10,000
- Nina Nunes: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
- Cynthia Calvillo: $70,000
- Gabriel Benitez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
- Charlie Ontiveros: $12,000
- Tyson Nam: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
- Ode Osbourne: $28,000
- Josh Quinlan: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
- Jason Witt: $23,000
- Youssef Zalal: $24,000
- Da’Mon Blackshear: $12,000
