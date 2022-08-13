UFC San Diego bonuses: Nate Landwehr, David Onama earn ‘Fight of the Night’ for unbelievable battle

Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on one of the best fights of the year, so they were a shoo-in for the UFC San Diego “Fight of the Night” award.

The featherweights earned an extra $50,000 each for the show they put on in Saturday’s co-main event, which had fans and their fellow fighters on the edge of their seats. Landwehr won a unanimous decision, but both fighters will add the second Performance Award of their UFC careers to their resumes.

Performance of the Night bonuses went to a pair of incredible knockouts. Marlon Vera added to his growing collection of bonuses with a powerful head kick KO of Dominick Cruz in the main event, while Tyson Nam earned his second Performance Award with a first-round knockout of Ode Osbourne on the preliminaries.

Vera’s six Performance Awards put him into a tie with Sean O’Malley for third-most bonuses in the UFC bantamweight division, behind only Pedro Munhoz (7) and T.J. Dillashaw (8). He also extended his record for the most stoppages in UFC bantamweight history with 10.