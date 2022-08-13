Nate Landwehr and David Onama didn’t disappoint in the UFC San Diego co-main event slot.
The featherweight standouts gave headliners Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz a tough act to top as they battled for three rounds in one of the most insane, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining fights of the year. At multiple points in the contest, it looked as though one fighter might stop the other whether through a flurry of strikes, heavy ground-and-pound, or by snatching a neck, but somehow they went the full 15 minutes much to the delight of the roaring crowd at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Fighters watching at home were just as thrilled with what they were watching. No stranger to highlight-reel clips himself, Joaquin Buckley tweeted, “Feel like I’m watching a fight movie scene: Nate vs. Onama.”
Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s welterweight champion and the No. 1 Pound-for-Pound fighter in the world, also chimed in simply stating, “What a fight.” Other stunned reactions came from UFC stars Michael Chandler, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Edson Barboza, and more.
Feel like I’m watching a fight movie scene Nate Vs Onama #UFCSanDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
What a fight #UFCSanDiego— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 14, 2022
I have never seen fight like this !!! WOW #UFCSanDiego @DavidOnama145 VS @natelandwehr— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 14, 2022
Rule number 1…don’t punch yourself out against Nate The Train. This fight is fun. Onama’s crisp striking. Nate’s gas tank. #UFCSanDiego— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 14, 2022
Nate The Train is an absolute savage. Must see fights. #UFCSanDiego— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 14, 2022
Great fight!!! Lutao!!! @ufc @UFCBrasil— Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) August 14, 2022
ONE MORE ROUND!! #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
Omg! #UFCSanDiego— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022
Onama and Landwehr you both got a new fan in me! You’re both animals! #UFCSanDiego— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022
that’s what this sport is all about— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022
On your feet!!! #UFCSanDiego— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 14, 2022
Give me the winner— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 14, 2022
Holy fucking shit fuk #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/EwcpjZUT0D— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) August 14, 2022
This fight is great! Mad respect to landwehr and onama fight of the year candidate #UFCSanDiego— Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) August 14, 2022
This fight is crazy! #UFCSanDiego— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) August 14, 2022
What a scrap!— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) August 14, 2022
Holy shit ! What a fight, thank you #UFCSanDiego— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 14, 2022
Holy shoot! That was the most incredible fight and the co-main event of the year! #UFCSanDiego— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022
Moreeeeeeee #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/xqr8dThlS4— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 14, 2022
THAT WAS INSANE!!! #UFCSanDiego #NateTheTrain #Onama— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 14, 2022
Be honest though, do you guys think they’re gonna get fight of the night? I mean, I think it’s a no brainer but you know what I’m asking.
They should both get their win bonus and fight of the night— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 14, 2022
