Nate Landwehr and David Onama didn’t disappoint in the UFC San Diego co-main event slot.

The featherweight standouts gave headliners Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz a tough act to top as they battled for three rounds in one of the most insane, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining fights of the year. At multiple points in the contest, it looked as though one fighter might stop the other whether through a flurry of strikes, heavy ground-and-pound, or by snatching a neck, but somehow they went the full 15 minutes much to the delight of the roaring crowd at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Fighters watching at home were just as thrilled with what they were watching. No stranger to highlight-reel clips himself, Joaquin Buckley tweeted, “Feel like I’m watching a fight movie scene: Nate vs. Onama.”

Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s welterweight champion and the No. 1 Pound-for-Pound fighter in the world, also chimed in simply stating, “What a fight.” Other stunned reactions came from UFC stars Michael Chandler, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Edson Barboza, and more.

See the best fighter reactions below.

Feel like I’m watching a fight movie scene Nate Vs Onama #UFCSanDiego — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

What a fight #UFCSanDiego — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 14, 2022

I have never seen fight like this !!! WOW #UFCSanDiego @DavidOnama145 VS @natelandwehr — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 14, 2022

Rule number 1…don’t punch yourself out against Nate The Train. This fight is fun. Onama’s crisp striking. Nate’s gas tank. #UFCSanDiego — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 14, 2022

Nate The Train is an absolute savage. Must see fights. #UFCSanDiego — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 14, 2022

Onama and Landwehr you both got a new fan in me! You’re both animals! #UFCSanDiego — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022

that’s what this sport is all about — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022

Give me the winner — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 14, 2022

This fight is great! Mad respect to landwehr and onama fight of the year candidate #UFCSanDiego — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) August 14, 2022

This fight is crazy! #UFCSanDiego — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) August 14, 2022

What a scrap! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) August 14, 2022

Holy shit ! What a fight, thank you #UFCSanDiego — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 14, 2022

Holy shoot! That was the most incredible fight and the co-main event of the year! #UFCSanDiego — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022

THAT WAS INSANE!!! #UFCSanDiego #NateTheTrain #Onama



Be honest though, do you guys think they’re gonna get fight of the night? I mean, I think it’s a no brainer but you know what I’m asking. — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 14, 2022