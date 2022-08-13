 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Feel like I’m watching a fight movie’: Pros react to insane Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama FOTY scrap

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Landwehr v Onama
Nate Landwehr and David Onama
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nate Landwehr and David Onama didn’t disappoint in the UFC San Diego co-main event slot.

The featherweight standouts gave headliners Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz a tough act to top as they battled for three rounds in one of the most insane, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining fights of the year. At multiple points in the contest, it looked as though one fighter might stop the other whether through a flurry of strikes, heavy ground-and-pound, or by snatching a neck, but somehow they went the full 15 minutes much to the delight of the roaring crowd at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Fighters watching at home were just as thrilled with what they were watching. No stranger to highlight-reel clips himself, Joaquin Buckley tweeted, “Feel like I’m watching a fight movie scene: Nate vs. Onama.”

Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s welterweight champion and the No. 1 Pound-for-Pound fighter in the world, also chimed in simply stating, “What a fight.” Other stunned reactions came from UFC stars Michael Chandler, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Edson Barboza, and more.

See the best fighter reactions below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting