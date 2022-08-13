 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Jauregui v Lucindo
Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time.

The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.

Their fellow fighters lavished the bout with praise on social media, complimenting both Jauregui and Lucindo (just 23 and 20 years old, respectively). Cody Stamann called the contest “the best debut fight I’ve ever seen,” while other UFC standouts like Walt Harris, Dominick Reyes, and Terrance McKinney tweeted out their amazement as the bout was happening.

Even legendary UFC brawler Chris Leben was wowed, writing, “These ladies are slanging heat!”

See the best fighter reactions below.

