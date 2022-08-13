‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl

Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time.

The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.

Their fellow fighters lavished the bout with praise on social media, complimenting both Jauregui and Lucindo (just 23 and 20 years old, respectively). Cody Stamann called the contest “the best debut fight I’ve ever seen,” while other UFC standouts like Walt Harris, Dominick Reyes, and Terrance McKinney tweeted out their amazement as the bout was happening.

Even legendary UFC brawler Chris Leben was wowed, writing, “These ladies are slanging heat!”

See the best fighter reactions below.

Best debut Fight I’ve ever seen! #UFCSanDiego — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) August 14, 2022

This fight is amazing! #UFCSanDiego — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022

Them girls are throwing — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022

That girl is a beast ! 23 years old, going to be a big star ! Viva Mexico #UFCSanDiego — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 14, 2022

Wow that’s the future of the straweight division . 23 & 20 years old . How’s their wrestling ? That’s the true test #UFCSanDiego — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) August 14, 2022

Amazing matchmaking in this one. Sick fight #UFCSanDiego — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 14, 2022

They slinging them first — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 14, 2022