UFC San Diego results: Yazmin Jauregui earns hard-fought decision in crazy war with Iasmin Lucindo

Yazmin Jauregui will be a name to remember after she had a star making performance in her octagon debut at UFC San Diego.

The 23-year-old fighter went to war with fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo but it was her precision, power and volume that helped Jauregui secure the victory after a back-and-forth battle through three rounds. The judges ultimately scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Jauregui, who remained undefeated with a perfect 9-0 record following her latest win.

“That’s what I expected,” Jauregui said. “A tough opponent and I know I got the win and this is the result here but I know I got a little taste and I need to improve thing. I need to evolve. I take my shots too at the gym all the time. My team trains for this.”

The strawweights were trading bombs from the first exchange with Jauregui connecting on target early but then Lucindo firing back and clipping the Mexican born fighter with some hard shots. Jauregui stayed composed despite getting buzzed with punches as she looked to set up counter shots while facing a very heavy-handed striker in Lucindo.

Jauregui was the more technical fighter as she set up her combinations, which usually ended with a really stiff shot that kept finding a home on Lucindo’s chin. Because Lucindo’s answer was usually to fight fire with fire, she ate a lot of hard strikes but she also showcased good durability to absorb the punishment while still coming back after her opponent.

With time ticking away to the end of the second round, Jauregui and Lucindo threw caution to the wind as they both decided to just start swinging leather at each other in a furious exchange.

When Jauregui was able to draw Lucindo to move forward recklessly, she began landing with better accuracy but she still had to be cautious about the power coming back from the Brazilian. Every flurry felt like it could have potentially ended the fight yet Jauregui and Lucindo just kept trading shots until the final horn sounded.

As the strawweight division seeks new blood, Jauregui appears to be a top prospect to watch, although Lucindo certainly made a strong account for herself as well even in defeat.