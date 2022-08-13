Bo Nickal returns to face Donovan Beard at Sept. 27 Contender Series event

UFC president Dana White said after this past Tuesday’s Contender Series event that super-prospect Bo Nickal will get another fight with the promotion.

Now Nickal has a date and an opponent set for his chance to become a UFC fighter.

During Saturday’s UFC San Diego event, the UFC announced that the Penn State wrestling standout will face Donovan Beard at DWCS: Season 6, Week 10 on Sept. 27 at the UFC APEX.

Nickal is fresh off a 62-second submission win over Zach Barrego to improve to 2-0 as a pro. The multi-time NCAA champion only needed 33 seconds to win his pro debut, which he did with a vicious knockout of John Noland at Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 3 in June.

Beard is 7-1 as a pro and enters the biggest opportunity of his career coming off of back-to-back finishes. In his most recent outing, the 32-year-old captured the vacant CFFC middleweight title with a fourth-round submission win against Miles Lee at CFFC 111 in July.