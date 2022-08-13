 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC San Diego in Tweets: Pros react to Marlon Vera’s wicked KO of Dominick Cruz in main event

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Vera v Cruz
Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Marlon Vera joined an illustrious list at UFC San Diego.

By knocking out bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz, “Chito” joined Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to beat Cruz. He is also the first fighter to knock Cruz out cold, which he did in the fourth round with a nasty head kick right to the face of the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion.

This marks a career high point for Vera, who entered Saturday’s main event as the No. 7 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He has now won four straight fights and seems poised to challenge for UFC gold in the near future.

Many of his peers agree, with UFC middleweight Julian Marquez tweeting, “The head kick that’s taking him to the top of the contender spot!” Others chimed in to add their appreciation for Vera’s incredible knockout blow and show appreciation for both fighters.

See the best reactions below and also check out what fighters had to say about the other main card fights, including a pair of thrilling three-round contests.

Marlon Vera stops Dominick Cruz

Azamat Murzakanov knocks out Devin Clark

Priscila Cachoeira runs through Ariane Lipski

Gerald Meerschaert clubs and subs Bruno Silva

