UFC San Diego in Tweets: Pros react to Marlon Vera’s wicked KO of Dominick Cruz in main event

Marlon Vera joined an illustrious list at UFC San Diego.
By knocking out bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz, “Chito” joined Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to beat Cruz. He is also the first fighter to knock Cruz out cold, which he did in the fourth round with a nasty head kick right to the face of the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion.
This marks a career high point for Vera, who entered Saturday’s main event as the No. 7 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He has now won four straight fights and seems poised to challenge for UFC gold in the near future.
Many of his peers agree, with UFC middleweight Julian Marquez tweeting, “The head kick that’s taking him to the top of the contender spot!” Others chimed in to add their appreciation for Vera’s incredible knockout blow and show appreciation for both fighters.
See the best reactions below and also check out what fighters had to say about the other main card fights, including a pair of thrilling three-round contests.
Marlon Vera stops Dominick Cruz
Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
Perfect @chitoveraUFC #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/0ggBDaJUAL— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) August 14, 2022
Yesssssss!!!!!!! #IridiumGang #UFCSAnDiego @chitoveraUFC is nasty!— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022
Sheesh still mad love to the OG Cruz. Just one of those styles where age shows. Chito vs Yan would be hectic!— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) August 14, 2022
God Damn Don’t Blink #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
OUT!!!! #UFCSanDiego— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) August 14, 2022
Cruz winning , fighting the perfect fight and just couldn’t make mistake with chito. Chito can lose the whole fight but find that kill shot at any moment lately. Always dangerous and very hard to hurt— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 14, 2022
Wooooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022
Chito’s the man— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022
Oooooo that kick was nastyyyyy— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022
Tough watching Cruz go out like that..— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 14, 2022
Vera has been on another level, 135 division is so exciting rn #UFCSanDiego— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 14, 2022
Happy for my boy Chito. Love seeing him do good.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022
Big respect to Cruz. Legend in the sport.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022
One of my all time favorites and always a champion ! @DominickCruz— Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) August 14, 2022
Waited for the right opportunity and @chitoveraUFC capitalized on it. The Head kick that’s taking him to the top contender spot! #UFCSAnDiego— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022
Chito Vera isn’t even 30 yet ! He should have several good years ahead for himself ! #UFCSanDiego— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 14, 2022
Film study #UFCSanDiego https://t.co/JUB6xlWfy7 pic.twitter.com/4EUdhIcvEy— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 14, 2022
Chito power hit different lol— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
Cruz up 2 RDs. Vera needs more activity. I think he’s waiting on the TD attempts. #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
Cruz looking good, up 2 imo #UFCSAnDiego— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) August 14, 2022
Got Cruz 1st round…but Vera got power #UFCSanDiego— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) August 14, 2022
Azamat Murzakanov knocks out Devin Clark
In love body shots!!! That was pleasing— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 14, 2022
Body shots tonight have been nasty #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
Frank trigg - if he dies he dies— Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) August 14, 2022
Azamat Murzakanov can be a real contender at 205 and 185! #UFCSanDiego— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 14, 2022
Clarks Dad is lit in the corner!!! #UFCSanDiego— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 14, 2022
Priscila Cachoeira runs through Ariane Lipski
LOVE the ref there! He gave her every fighting chance to protect herself and try to fight back but she did not recover or improve her position. #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2022
Woooo first round knockout let’s goooo— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 13, 2022
Queen of Violence Gets Violated #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 13, 2022
Gerald Meerschaert clubs and subs Bruno Silva
WOW! Super impressive for GM3! Caught him flush with the lefty faithful, and finished off the job! #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2022
Hell yeah @The_Real_GM3 !!! Freaking awesome knock down to a submission.— Funky (@Benaskren) August 13, 2022
GM3 is tha Muthafucking Man!— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) August 13, 2022
Lol @ufc pic.twitter.com/tM4fccm5d8— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 13, 2022
So happy for my guy @The_Real_GM3 hes as real as they come. @KillCliff_FC— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) August 13, 2022
Meerschaert is the man #UFCSanDiego— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 13, 2022
Meerschaert looked really good! #UFCSanDiego— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 13, 2022
