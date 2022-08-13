UFC San Diego in Tweets: Pros react to Marlon Vera’s wicked KO of Dominick Cruz in main event

Marlon Vera joined an illustrious list at UFC San Diego.

By knocking out bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz, “Chito” joined Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to beat Cruz. He is also the first fighter to knock Cruz out cold, which he did in the fourth round with a nasty head kick right to the face of the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion.

This marks a career high point for Vera, who entered Saturday’s main event as the No. 7 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He has now won four straight fights and seems poised to challenge for UFC gold in the near future.

Many of his peers agree, with UFC middleweight Julian Marquez tweeting, “The head kick that’s taking him to the top of the contender spot!” Others chimed in to add their appreciation for Vera’s incredible knockout blow and show appreciation for both fighters.

See the best reactions below and also check out what fighters had to say about the other main card fights, including a pair of thrilling three-round contests.

Marlon Vera stops Dominick Cruz

Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

Sheesh still mad love to the OG Cruz. Just one of those styles where age shows. Chito vs Yan would be hectic! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) August 14, 2022

God Damn Don’t Blink #UFCSAnDiego — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

Cruz winning , fighting the perfect fight and just couldn’t make mistake with chito. Chito can lose the whole fight but find that kill shot at any moment lately. Always dangerous and very hard to hurt — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 14, 2022

Wooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Chito’s the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Oooooo that kick was nastyyyyy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022

Tough watching Cruz go out like that.. — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 14, 2022

Vera has been on another level, 135 division is so exciting rn #UFCSanDiego — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 14, 2022

Happy for my boy Chito. Love seeing him do good. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022

Big respect to Cruz. Legend in the sport. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022

One of my all time favorites and always a champion ! @DominickCruz — Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) August 14, 2022

Waited for the right opportunity and @chitoveraUFC capitalized on it. The Head kick that’s taking him to the top contender spot! #UFCSAnDiego — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022

Chito Vera isn’t even 30 yet ! He should have several good years ahead for himself ! #UFCSanDiego — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 14, 2022

Chito power hit different lol — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

Cruz up 2 RDs. Vera needs more activity. I think he’s waiting on the TD attempts. #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

Cruz looking good, up 2 imo #UFCSAnDiego — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) August 14, 2022

Got Cruz 1st round…but Vera got power #UFCSanDiego — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) August 14, 2022

In love body shots!!! That was pleasing — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 14, 2022

Body shots tonight have been nasty #UFCSAnDiego — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

Frank trigg - if he dies he dies — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) August 14, 2022

Azamat Murzakanov can be a real contender at 205 and 185! #UFCSanDiego — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 14, 2022

Clarks Dad is lit in the corner!!! #UFCSanDiego — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 14, 2022

LOVE the ref there! He gave her every fighting chance to protect herself and try to fight back but she did not recover or improve her position. #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2022

Woooo first round knockout let’s goooo — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 13, 2022

Queen of Violence Gets Violated #UFCSAnDiego — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 13, 2022

WOW! Super impressive for GM3! Caught him flush with the lefty faithful, and finished off the job! #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2022

Hell yeah @The_Real_GM3 !!! Freaking awesome knock down to a submission. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 13, 2022

GM3 is tha Muthafucking Man! — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) August 13, 2022

So happy for my guy @The_Real_GM3 hes as real as they come. @KillCliff_FC — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) August 13, 2022

Meerschaert is the man #UFCSanDiego — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 13, 2022