UFC San Diego video: Priscila Cachoeira demolishes Ariane Lipski with barrage of strikes in just 65 seconds

Priscila Cachoeira made quick work of Ariane Lipski with a jaw-dropping performance at UFC San Diego on Saturday.

In a battle of Brazilians, Cachoeira started throwing bombs as soon as the fight started and she relished the opportunity to unleash her power punches once it was clear Lipski was willing to stand and trade with her. A short left hand rattled Lipski initially and a right hand behind it dropped her to the canvas, which spelled the beginning of the end with the referee stopping the fight at just 1:05 in the opening round.

Cachoeira, who was originally supposed to compete last week in the UFC APEX, instead got to celebrate her win in front of a raucous audience in San Diego.

“Fighting with a crowd is always nicer,” Cachoeira said. “We fight to put on a show for you guys. It’s the power of my team. You can keep doubting me. I keep coming back.”

It was a stellar performance for Cachoeira after she realized that Lipski was going to be a willing participant in a war on the feet. Lipski appeared ready to trade shot for shot as she began winging punches with the same kind of ferocity as Cachoeira.

Unfortunately, Lipski’s shots were coming up short and she was ultimately eaten alive on the feet by a stronger and more accurate puncher in Cachoeira.

As soon as Lipski hit the floor following a crushing right hand, Cachoeira followed her to the canvas where she was just relentless with her ground and pound until the referee saw enough to stop the bout.

The win moves Cachoeira to 3-1 in her past four fights, which is an impressive run in the UFC after starting her career inside the octagon with three straight losses.