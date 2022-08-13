UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo

Nina Nunes is going out on a high note.

The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.

“As a fighter, I think I’ve done what I wanted to,” Nunes said. “It started as a hobby. I got all the way here. I’m going to focus on coaching and bringing up those girls that are struggling right now.”

Nunes, 36, added that she wants to have more children and grow her family with wife Amanda Nunes. The two currently have a daughter, Raegan.

Other than competing at 125 pounds for the first time, Saturday’s win was a textbook Nunes performance. The striking specialist’s grappling defense was on point for the majority of the three-round bout and she consistently beat Calvillo to the punch in the stand-up exchanges. The win snapped a two-fight skid for Nunes, who hadn’t fought since June 2019.

Nunes ends her pro career with an 11-7 record including a 5-4 mark in the UFC, with notable wins over one-time strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.