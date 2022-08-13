 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Time for him to find another profession’: Pros react to Rory MacDonald’s stunning knockout loss to Dilano Taylor

By Alexander K. Lee
Dilano Taylor and Rory MacDonald
Rory MacDonald could be at a career crossroads.

The former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC contender suffered a devastating loss on Saturday at PFL 8 in Cardiff, Wales, as he was finished via strikes inside of a round by late-notice replacement Dilano Taylor. Taylor’s upset victory puts him one win away from a 2022 PFL tournament title and a $1,000,000 prize, while MacDonald exits in the semifinals for the second season in a row.

That’s four losses in five fights now for MacDonald (23-10-1), a 17-year veteran who has yet to make a major impact in the PFL since debuting with the league last year. His latest setback had at least one of his peers wondering if it is time for “The Red King” should consider retirement.

“Damn, PFL has been rough for Rory,” Ben Askren wrote via Twitter. “Drops another one. I know he isn’t that old, but prob time for him to find another [profession].”

See more fighter reactions below.

