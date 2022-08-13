Watch Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC San Diego, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC San Diego took place August 13 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Red-hot contender Marlon Vera (20-7-1) took on former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-4) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Vera vs. Cruz, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Round 1: Joe Martinez has the arena fired up and we’re off and running.

Cruz blitzes in with a high kick, followed by a multi-punch combo. Vera lands a jab, Cruz answers with one of his own. Cruz feinting a lot in the first minute of this one and lands a hard leg kick. Body kick from Vera, Cruz takes his opponent down and resets. Vera sits him down with a big left hand and Cruz recovers quick.

Cruz has his wits to him and lands a combination. The former champ fakes a takedown, Vera doesn’t fall for it and Cruz goes to the body. Final 90 seconds of the round and a “Chito” chant is heard, much to the chagrin of the Cruz fans in the building. Cruz blitzes back in with a near 10-punch combination that had some effect before Cruz lands a beautifully timed takedown. Final 30 seconds left in the round, Cruz lands a couple of hammer fists. Vera throws up a triangle, almost gets an armbar, and Cruz is back to his feet. Couple of leg kicks from Cruz and the close round ends. Knockdown is the difference, in my eyes. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 for Vera

Round 2: Cruz continues with the activity and Vera lands a short counter right hand. High kick from Cruz blocked, front kick does not miss from “Chito.” Good right hand to the body from Cruz, Vera answers right back, but the former champion lands a hard combination up top.

Halfway through the round and a hard leg kick from Cruz lands, front kick to the body counter from Vera. You need to see it to appreciate the great movement and footwork from Cruz against a powerful puncher in Vera. Good left hand up top from Cruz, Vera lands with more impact behind it that sends Cruz moving backwards momentarily.

Cruz with a body kick and a right hand, both blocked from Vera. Takedown attempt defended by Vera with 20 seconds to go. God jab from Cruz, head kick counter from Vera and the round ends. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 for Cruz, 19-19 overall

Round 3: This is when Cruz really starts to get going, typically in his fights so this will be a very interesting third round.

Cruz with a heavy, heavy leg kick that lands and then follows up with a flurry before backing up and resetting. Vera looking for a front kick up the middle, scores with a leg kick before sitting Cruz down again with a double jab, right hand combination.

Cruz fakes a takedown and almost took a left to the chin from Vera. Halfway point of the round and Vera is starting to find his range a bit more, landing a hard one, two. Cruz shoots a takedown, Vera sprawls and answers with a left hand. Final 90 seconds of the round, Vera lands a left hand, Cruz moving well and just misses with a left hook.

Moving forward is Cruz who lands to the body, shoots in and Vera defending against the fence. Vera gets separation, lands a jab and throws a kick up high before the horn sounds. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, and the fight 29-28 overall for Vera

Round 4: Cruz shoots from far away, Vera sprawls, Cruz lands a left hand and fakes another takedown. Right hand from Cruz lands to the cheek of Vera, but “Chito” drops Cruz again — this time with a jab.

Three knockdowns for Vera thus far as Cruz lands a left hand. Vera lands an incredible head kick an Cruz goes nearly airborne and is down on the mat. Vera lands a few follow-ups and Dean stops it. What a finish from Vera!

Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz via KO - Round 4, 2:17