UFC San Diego video: Gabriel Benitez mauls Charlie Ontiveros with brutal ground-and-pound finish

Gabriel Benitez needed a win badly — and he delivered in spades.

Benitez battled Charlie Ontiveros in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. After dealing with some early adversity due to Ontiveros’ unique striking, Benitez was able to get rolling, stunning Ontiveros with a big shot before slamming his opponent to the mat. From there, “Moggly” mauled Ontiveros, transitioning to full mount and finished the fight with vicious ground and pound.

Check out video of the finish below:

Benitez (23-10) entered the fight with two straight losses, and a 1-4 record in his five most recent outings. The 34-year-old was stopped by Billy Quarantillo and David Onama in his previous two appearances, but was able to weather the early Ontiveros storm to possibly save his job with the promotion.

Ontiveros (11-9) is now 0-3 with three finish losses in his octagon run. The 31-year-old has been stopped by strikes in all nine of his pro defeats.