UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne

Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury.

The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.

“Nineteen months in the making — and that was everything I had building up to it,” Nam said about his win. “That was the second time that he [tried the flying knee] and I already knew the type of techniques he likes. My eyes widened when he did that.”

Prior to the knockout, Osbourne showed a lot of confidence on his feet as he continuously stepped into exchanges with Nam, who spent much of the first round smiling back at him as they traded strikes.

Well known for his explosive power and lightning quick combinations, Osbourne looked to settle into a rhythm, but an early attempt a flying knee that missed gave Nam the perfect counter if it happened again.

With Nam standing in front of him, Osbourne uncorked another flying knee attempt, but after missing, he came back down to the ground and he was greeted by the vicious right hook.

The knockout put Nam back in the win column after suffering a razor-close split decision in his previous outing against Matt Schnell.