UFC San Diego video: Josh Quinlan scores spectacular one-punch KO in debut

Josh Quinlan made sure his UFC debut was worth the wait.

A week after his first fight for the promotion was pushed back due to a trace amount of the oral turinabol metabolite being detected in a drug test, Quinlan was cleared to compete for UFC San Diego, where he scored an incredible first-round knockout of Jason Witt on Saturday.

Quinlan just needed one good punch to turn Witt’s lights out, and it came as he threw a hard counter left just as Witt attacked with a kick to the body. The punch landed right on the button, causing Witt to go limp as he plummeted to the canvas. Quinlan initially dove in to follow up, but stopped himself from landing another strike.

The official time of the stoppage for the 180-pound catchweight bout was 2:09 into Round 1.

Quinlan, a recent Contender Series signing, improves to 6-0 (1 NC) as a pro, with all of his wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

This is the second straight KO/TKO loss for Witt (19-9), who falls to 2-4 in the UFC.